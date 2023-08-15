Fabricio Andrade says it has ‘always been a dream’ to fight kickboxing in ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade revealed recently that he when he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2020, he did so with the intention of not only competing in mixed martial arts, but also in striking disciplines such as kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Fast forward to three years later, and Andrade’s MMA career has really taken off, as the 25-year-old has managed to remain unbeaten in ONE Championship, en route to becoming the bantamweight division’s king.

But now, however, Andrade is finally getting his wish.

Fabricio Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in a massive crossover superfight for ONE Championship gold.

The two are set to throw down at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6, and the fight will be for the ONE interim bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about this incredible opportunity, and what it means to him and his career.

The 25-year-old Brazilian phenom said:

“When I signed with ONE, I was signed to fight kickboxing as well, but I never got the opportunity to fight. But right now I got the opportunity to go straight for the world title and become a champion in kickboxing. That has always been a dream for me. So it's a great opportunity for sure.”

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.