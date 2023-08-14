Fabricio Andrade relishes kickboxing world title opportunity: “This is going to be special”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade can’t wait to get back inside the ONE Championship ring and do what he does best, and that’s decimate his opponents and make history.

The 25-year-old Brazilian phenom has the opportunity to become a rare two-sport world champion when he challenges for gold in his next fight.

Andrade will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon this October. The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about this monumental task.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I'm very excited, you know. This is going to be special. I think it's a great opportunity for me right now. I've done 29 kickboxing fights and I never got the opportunity to fight for the world title.”

Before he became the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Andrade was a kickboxer who competed mostly in China. According to Wikipedia, he has a record of 20-3, with seven knockouts to his name.

On the other hand, Haggerty is without a doubt one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters on the planet. ‘The General’ has defeated some of the sport’s biggest names, including the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri.

Most recently, Haggerty defeated the great Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 earlier this year to capture bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

Against Andrade, he will have the same opportunity as ‘Wonder Boy’, and that’s the chance to hold two ONE world title belts as a two-sport ONE world champion.

As always, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all ONE Fight Night events live and free on Amazon Prime Video.