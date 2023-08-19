Fabricio Andrade on making history vs Jonathan Haggerty: “I have the chance to do something that nobody has done”

Fabricio Andrade has his sights set on making ONE Championship history when he returns to the Circle on October 6.

Already the holder of the ONE bantamweight world title, ‘Wonder Boy’ will attempt to make history by becoming the first man to ever hold championships in both mixed martial arts and kickboxing simultaneously. That opportunity will come at ONE Fight Night 15 when Andrade sets inside the Circle with another current ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

The pair will compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title, but for Fabricio Andrade, it’s not just about adding another 26 pounds of gold to his resume. It’s about earning a victory that will stand the test of time and etch his name in the history books. Speaking to ONE championship Andrade said:

“I have the chance to do something that nobody has done yet – to be the first athlete to be World Champion in MMA and kickboxing"

To achieve his goal, Fabricio Andrade will have to go through one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ captured his second world championship in April, scoring a brutal first-round knockout against Thai legend Nong-O Hama. Six months removed, Haggerty will return determined to add another slab of gold to his mantle and perhaps establish himself as the best striker in the world.

Will Fabricio Andrade’s immense knockout power be enough to make history at ONE Fight Night 15 or will Jonathan Haggety’s pressure and pace get the job done once again? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below, and be sure to tune in on October 6.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime.