Fabricio Andrade surprised Kim Jae Woong gave John Lineker a good fight

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade was surprised that South Korean Kim Jae Woong gave Brazilian mixed martial arts star John Lineker a hard time in their recent showdown in Bangkok.

‘The Fighting God’ Kim battled ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in a catchweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

John Lineker used a fiery finish to swing the tide in his favor big time en route to a technical knockout (punches) victory with just four seconds in the third and final round of their showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade was asked for his take on the Lineker-Kim encounter and said he was shocked that the South Korean was able to take the American Top Team star nearly to the end.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I wasn't impressed that he (Lineker) was able to get the knockout. I was surprised he took so long to knock out that opponent.”

Watch the fiery finish John Lineker had in his latest fight in the against Kim Jae Woong video below:

Fabricio Andrade claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight world title in February at the expense of former division king Lineker, who he defeated by TKO in the fourth round of their title clash.

He is now awaiting word on his first title defense. But before he plunges into that, ‘Wonder Boy’ is slated to battle ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title in October.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.