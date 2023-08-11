Fabricio Andrade shoots down trilogy fight with John Lineker after his ‘disappointing performance’ 

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade has shut the lid on any talk about a rubber match versus old rival and former kingpin John Lineker for a couple of reasons.

‘Wonder Boy’ was in attendance at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, August 4, to catch his old rival in action against South Korea’s Kim Jae Woong.

In the lead-up to the contest, the 25-year-old revealed that he will be vouching for ‘Hands of Stone’ to pick up a dominant win. However, as things turned out he wasn’t impressed by the No.1-contender’s last-gasp win at ONE Fight Night 13.

For one, Lineker missed weight once again. Secondly, Fabricio Andrade felt the Parana native could have closed the show with his knockout power much earlier in the battle.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the bantamweight king said:

“I fought him two times, you know. And one of the times, he didn't make weight. He didn't make weight in his last fight. So I'm not interested in a third fight with him, especially with the disappointing performance he had in his last fight.”

While he waits for the next challenger in the all-encompassing sport, Fabricio Andrade will attempt to gain two-sport world champion status when he collides against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the two strikers go toe-to-toe live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.