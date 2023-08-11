Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty KO over Nong-O wasn’t a fluke: “He deserves all the credit”

Fabricio Andrade knows Jonathan Haggerty isn’t at ONE Championship to make up numbers, and the Brazilian points to his emphatic win over Nong-O Hama to back his case.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion trades leather with the Londoner for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

While many viewed ‘The General’s’ title-clinching victory over Nong-O as a stroke of luck, the Thailand-based superstar feels there is no such thing as a fluke when two world-class warriors trade inside the ring.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade shared his thoughts on why Haggerty deserves all the plaudits for his cracking triumph to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

The 25-year-old said:

“So I think he, Jonathan Haggerty, deserves all the credit for that [his finish], and he showed that he can be dangerous in any fight, you know.”

As an athlete who loves poaching for a finish, the Brazilian truly respects what he’s seen from the Orpington native throughout his time at the promotion.

The English striker has competed in some thrilling contests since his debut, and Fabricio Andrade feels that he can expect more or less the same from Haggerty when they slug it out in a couple of months.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.