Fabricio Andrade begins camp at Tiger Muay Thai for super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship is treating us to another superfight as ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the promotion's vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The two world champions have been trading barbs for some time after both won their respective belts. A large question, however, was which world title was going to be defended - Andrade's or Haggerty's.

As luck would have it, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship currently sits at a vacant status.

And so with a vacant kickboxing world title up for grabs, Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty has a strap to fight for. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the stakes couldn't be higher as the winner will become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Andrade, as early as now, is beginning his preparations for the champion vs. champion bout:

"Tiger Muay Thai fighter @fabricioandrade1 already looking DANGEROUS in training with boxing coach @johnboyboxing, as he begins fight camp for his next fight"

Fabricio Andrade, before becoming one of the best MMA fighters today, was a highly successful kickboxer. The Brazilian world champion started out his martial arts career as a ferocious Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer in his home country. He put together a solid pro kickboxing record of 40-3.

This is means that 'Wonder Boy' will not be a fish out of water once he meets 'The General' inside the Circle. In fact, Andrade might have the kryptonite to Haggerty's super-human Muay Thai game: body shots. In his last four bouts. Fabricio Andrade either hurt or finished his opponents with strikes to the body.

As for Haggerty, the British star is coming off arguably the biggest upset in Muay Thai history when he knocked out Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

This bout is cooking up to be one of the most intriguing and exciting ones of the year so far. With kickboxing rules, both fighters will be plunged into a world they're not used to - at least not recently.

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.