Fabricio Andrade interested in Muay Thai clash with Jonathan Haggerty after beating him in kickboxing

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will shift his focus to a third world title if he claims the vacant kickboxing strap versus Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15.

The Brazilian athlete wants none other than his upcoming foe's Muay Thai crown next, cheekily suggesting thaZt he'll give him an 'opportunity' to try and beat him in 'the art of eight limbs.'

During an interview with South China Morning Post on YouTube, the divisional king revealed his plans to kickstart a new chapter in his successful career.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“Yeah, he's a Muay Thai champion now. So after I beat him in kickboxing, I have to give him a chance for him to beat me in his other [division].”

Watch the interview here:

The 25-year-old is no stranger to hyping his matches and creating rivalries. He chased a feud against John Lineker and defeated the Brazilian to claim the MMA world title.

With 'The General' holding the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, Fabricio Andrade fancies his chances to become a three-sport king once he takes out the Londoner at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men are in good form in the lead-up to this scheduled five-round war. ‘Wonder Boy’ has maintained an unbeaten streak throughout his journey at ONE, while Haggerty claimed the Muay Thai gold with a statement knockout of Nong-O Hama.

The entire bill will be available live and free via Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.

In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.