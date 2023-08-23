Fabricio Andrade stays humble despite reaching new career heights

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade will compete to write his name into the history books.

Following his stellar run in the bantamweight MMA division that saw him win the vacant title earlier this year, the Brazilian now has his sights locked on a second crown in a different discipline.

On October 6, he will compete in a striking-only ruleset under the ONE Championship banner for the first time when he faces Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

A battle between two elite world champions and strikers at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is a must-watch contest.

Despite all of the success he has already achieved, ‘Wonder Boy’ knows that he has to keep his head grounded if he wants to stay at the top.

While he may already have won a world championship, going for a second one requires just as much hard work and dedication as his crowning moment at ONE Fight Night 7.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his mindset after reaching the top of the mountain and what he must do to stay there.

The Brazilian said:

“I have been working hard for many years and to see everything happen, this is something that feels good. But I have to stay humble, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

Win or lose, nobody can take Andrade’s mesmeric rise through the bantamweight MMA division away from him.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and for free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.