3 low-key bangers that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 16

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video is just a few weeks away, and we all can’t wait for another night of explosive combat sports action inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The largest martial arts organization in the world once again delivered with a stacked lineup of some of the best martial artists across multiple disciplines, including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Two world titles will be up for grabs, as a two-sport world champion will be crowned in the curtain closer of this grand spectacle on November 3.

ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade will be returning to his striking roots, as he vies for the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. However, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty is eager to deny his bid and claim two golden belts for himself.

Elsewhere, the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will also be crowned in the co-main event. IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo will scrap with European ADCC Champion Magomed Abdulkadirov in a 10-minute all-grappling fest.

While these high-stakes bouts certainly garner a ton of intrigue, this fight card is loaded with other low-key bangers that could potentially steal the show.

Here are the three sleeper fights you should not miss at ONE Fight Night 16.

#3. Supergirl vs. Cristina Morales (atomweight kickboxing)

The next woman in line for ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd may very well be determined at ONE Fight Night 16.

After two failed bookings due to injuries and illness, striking savants Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales will finally share the ring and determine the rightful contender.

This showdown will be a classic case of youth vs. experience. The 19-year-old budding Thai star, after all, has shown great promise and is perceived as the next big thing in women’s striking.

The 30-year-old Morales, on the other hand, brings forth a wealth of veteran experience and already knows what it takes to become a world champion.

#2. Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho (strawweight kickboxing)

China’s Zhang Peimian’s dream of becoming a ONE world titleholder may have hit a snag, but he’s ready to make another run for Jonathan Di Bella’s ONE strawweight kickboxing throne.

The gutsy Rui Botelho, though, plans to spoil the party and take away ‘Fighting Rooster’s hype.

Given both fighters’ desire for a shot at 26 pounds of gold, this all-striking affair has the potential for fireworks.

The 20-year-old Zhang, of course, possesses neck-breaking speed and incredible reflexes, which have dazzled fans each time he steps foot in the ring.

The underdog Botelho, on the other hand, has had some unfavorable stints in ONE so far. However, the Portuguese striker showcases a lot of heart and wants to flip the script by taking out the young star.

#1. Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang II (strawweight MMA)

There’s definitely unfinished business between compatriots Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang. After all, these two proud Filipino warriors exchanged some heat in their entertaining back-and-forth at ONE X last year.

Unfortunately, the injury bug robbed us of a climactic finish, after Adiwang damaged his knee mid-fight and Miado took advantage to score the TKO victory.

‘Thunder Kid’ has admitted that Miado’s post-fight antics did not sit well with him and wants some retribution in this rematch.

‘The Jaguar’, on the other hand, is eager to prove that his win was no fluke and would love to finish Adiwang anew in their do-over.

Given the history between these two proud warriors, Adiwang vs. Miado II will indeed be a must-see showdown.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.