“May the best man win this time” – Lito Adiwang eager to settle old grudge with Jeremy Miado in upcoming rematch

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang understandably wants some closure against his countryman Jeremy Miado.

The two proud Filipino warriors, after all, figured in an intense back-and-forth firefight at ONE X last. While that exciting strawweight MMA showdown was indeed fun for as long as it lasted, it was marred by a rather anticlimactic ending.

Disaster struck for ‘Thunder Kid’ in round two, when his knee buckled mid-fight, and was no longer able to defend himself. ‘The Jaguar’ seized the opportunity and swarmed his compromised opponent, as he took home the TKO victory.

Turns out, Adiwang blew his ACL in the process and had to endure a painful 18-month recovery period.

After switching camps, the HIIT Studio standout returned with a vengeance at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month, stopping fellow knockout artist Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

Now, the 30-year-old eyes redemption, as ONE Championship granted his wish to run it back with Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The victor of this high-stakes grudge match at Lumpinee Stadium on November 3 will likely get the opportunity to crack the 125-pound division’s top 5.

Adiwang, who appeared alongside Miado in a Face-Off interview with The MMA Superfan, left a stern message to his former tormentor.

“Let’s train hard and train smart. Of course, let’s stay healthy so we can settle the score in this rematch and set this rivalry aside."

He added:

“Good luck to both of us and may the best man win this time.”

Let’s hope the injury bug will leave these two valiant athletes alone this time around so we can finally settle who’s the better fighter between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Watch the full interview below: