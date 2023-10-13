Jeremy Miado apologizes to Lito Adiwang for celebrating when he got injured: “I meant no disrespect”

ONE strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado admits he should have shown more empathy when Lito Adiwang injured his knee mid-fight at ONE X last year.

The pair of Filipino dynamos were in the middle of an epic back-and-forth up until Adiwang’s knee buckled, allowing Miado to swarm and take home the TKO victory.

Some fans, however, felt that Miado’s ill-timed celebration afterward was quite off-putting, while his compatriot remained on the floor, unable to stand on his own will. Adiwang later admitted that the 30-year-old’s actions did not sit well with him.

After a grueling 18-month rehabilitation following ACL surgery, Adiwang is back to 100 percent and is ready to settle the score with Miado.

Ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video on November 3, ‘The Jaguar’ took the opportunity to apologize to ‘Thunder Kid’ for his reactions.

A remorseful Jeremy Miado said during his face-off Interview with Adiwang, hosted by The MMA Superfan:

“I want to apologize to Lito Adiwang for my initial reaction after my win. I didn’t mean to disrespect you, especially since you got injured. I was just really happy and relieved to beat someone like you. I trained really hard for that fight and I just let it all out after I won. I meant no disrespect.”

Here’s the full interview:

While Lito Adiwang has seemingly let bygones be bygones, he’ll certainly have a chip on his shoulder once he meets Miado in the center of the ring next month.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium on November 3. The full event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America