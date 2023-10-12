Jeremy Miado on why he kept attacking Lito Adiwang after he got injured: “That’s what I was supposed to do”

ONE strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado acknowledged that he ruffled some feathers in the aftermath of his TKO victory over Lito Adiwang at ONE X last year.

After all, that action-packed back-and-forth ended in controversy after ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second round.

A compromised Adiwang signaled time out once his knee buckled, but ‘The Jaguar’ saw an opportunity and pounced. He connected on a punch before the referee called an end to the match.

Given the disputable nature of their first encounter, the pair of Filipino firecrackers are now set to run it back at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video on November 3.

Following the announcement of this highly anticipated clash, both Adiwang and Miado appeared in a recent faceoff Interview on The MMA Superfan.

Miado addressed the elephant in the room, claiming that it’s a fighter’s job to keep on fighting up until the referee says stop:

“Well, in my defense, every fighter’s job is to continue fighting until the referee intervenes and halts the match. I attacked because that’s what I was supposed to do. I mean, it’s a fight. I’m also aware that some fighters would practice restraint in moments like that when an opponent gets injured. So I understand why I angered some of Adiwang’s fans.”

Moreover, the 30-year-old Albay native cited his previous win over Miao Li Tao, during which he faced a similar predicament. According to Miado, he did not mean harm against Adiwang and simply went for the finish:

“However, I believe most fighters would also understand my side and pounce when there’s an opportunity. For instance, in my fight with Miao Li Tao, my opponent called for a time-out. But the referee did not stop the match and said, ‘Go, continue,’ so I went for the kill. That’s my mindset when I fight.”

After the events that transpired in their initial battle, it’s safe to say that Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang will set off fireworks in their do-over inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Rewatch Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado I: