Filipino stars Jeremy Miado, Lito Adiwang run it back in pivotal strawweight clash at ONE Fight Night 16

Lito Adiwang wants to make as much ground as possible after his return from injury.

After a successful return to form, Adiwang takes on Jeremy Miado in a strawweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the development on Instagram.

This will be the second time the pair of Filipino stars will meet up under the ONE Championship banner. The first time was in March 2022 at ONE X, which ended in disaster for Adiwang.

The pair were in the midst of putting on a classic show-stealer in Singapore until Adiwang tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee nearly three minutes into the bout.

That injury put Adiwang on the sidelines for 18 months and caused tremendous changes to the strawweight star’s career. Adiwang left the famed Team Lakay stable earlier this year before signing with HIIT Studio Bali in Indonesia.

Adiwang, after a lengthy recovery and a change of environment, made his return to action this September at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok.

With so much adrenaline pumping through his veins, ‘Thunder Kid’ exploded in his return and knocked out Indonesian brawler Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

Miado, meanwhile, looks to get back on track following a disappointing loss to Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

‘The Jaguar’ was on a string of four straight knockout wins against Miao Li Tao, whom he fought twice, Adiwang, and two-time world title contender Danial Williams.

The winner between Adiwang and Miado could stake his claim for a spot in the volatile strawweight MMA rankings in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.