Jeremy Miado confident he can get back to his feet despite takedowns from Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado may be looked at as a natural striker, but he’s confident he has the tools and the tricks to match up against Mansur Malachiev on the ground.

The Filipino standout will welcome the undefeated Russian star into ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this Friday US primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the promotion, Miado said he can neutralize Malachiev’s wrestling and turn the bout into a striking matchup whenever he wants.

“I’m confident that if he takes me down I can get back up. I can hang with him wherever the match goes, neutralize his advancements and push him to a striking battle, where my advantages are.”

Miado is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship with a fast-paced style deeply rooted into his striking roots.

‘The Jaguar’ is a striker by trade with an impressive kickboxing and boxing record of 76-7. He’s since transitioned into mixed martial arts and amassed an incredible 100 percent finish rate in his ONE Championship career.

Of Miado’s six wins in the organization, six have ended in knockouts including his last four against Miao Li Tao, Lito Adiwang, and Danial Williams.

Though he’s still outside the top five rankings, Miado’s menacing reputation alone has garnered significant attention and a win against Malachiev could possibly land him a shot at ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 11, which is ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and for free via Prime Video in North America.

