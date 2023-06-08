Jeremy Miado plans to use same gameplan vs Danial Williams against Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado is ready to once again let his hands go, just as he did against Danial Williams in his last outing.

‘The Jaguar’ will look to extend his four-fight win streak to five this Friday night as he steps inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Russian newcomer Mansur Malachiev. Miado enters the bout on the cusp of a ONE strawweight world title opportunity and a dominant win over Malachiev could very well get him there.

Speaking about his game plan ahead of his highly anticipated return, Jeremy Miado is confident that his takedown defense will keep him on his feet, allowing him to let his hands go.

“It’s the same, I want to bring my deadly striking to the mix, that’s where I’m truly comfortable,” Miado said. “I wasn’t afraid to throw strikes against Williams 'cause I know that my takedown defense is solid should he try to take me down.”

Jeremy Miado carries with him an impressive 100% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner. But, at ONE Fight Night 11, he will face an equally impressive finisher who is yet to experience defeat.

Mansur Malachiev is 10-0 in his career which has spanned nearly a decade. During his run, he has finished five of his opponents via submission, with another three coming by way of knockout. With an 80% finish rate, fans won’t want to blink as all signs point toward this fight ending with a highlight for the ages.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes