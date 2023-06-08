Jeremy Miado doesn’t mind being outside top 5 of strawweight rankings

Streaking ONE strawweight contender Jeremy Miado is riding high on an incredible four-fight winning streak. All those victories have come by way of stunning knockouts, yet the Filipino fighter somehow remains unranked.

This coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, ‘The Jaguar’ will certainly break into the top five if he can hand Mansur Malachiev his first career defeat.

That task will be much easier than done since Miado will face a relentless submission machine with a 10-0 record. Given his Dagestani opponent’s glowing credentials, most pundits believe the Filipino spitfire might just actually be the underdog against the promotional newcomer.

Then again, Miado is used to it by now and just wants to prove his detractors wrong once more.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old even went as far as saying he doesn’t mind being outside the division’s top five:

“That’s okay. That’s the decision for the panelists. I’ll face whoever they want me to face. I’ll face every single one of the top five contenders if they want me to for as long as I stay active. I plan to take things step by step, and for as long as I continue fighting, I’m fine.“

Truth be told, Miado shot himself in the foot by missing hydration in his last circle outing against Danial Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3. That blunder kind of dampened his impressive knockout win against a tough opponent like ‘Mini T’.

After coming to terms with his shortcomings, Miado is eager to right his wrongs and barge into world title contention against the division’s best, Jarred Brooks. Miado’s clash with Malachiev, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 11, will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 9.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness the spectacle live in US primetime and free of charge.

