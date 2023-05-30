Jeremy Miado reveals his preparation for Mansur Malachiev’s feared Dagestani-style wrestling 

ONE strawweight contender Jeremy Miado is well aware of Mansur Malachiev’s fearsome wrestling pedigree, and he’s pulling out all the stops to neutralize his opponent’s biggest weapon at ONE Fight Night 11.

On June 9, ‘The Jaguar’ will make his first appearance of 2023 at Lumpinee Stadium, in his adoptive home of Bangkok, to welcome a promotional newcomer who has yet to taste defeat.

A kickboxer at heart, Miado has truly come a long way to become a more complete fighter over the years, accumulating a 12-4 record in MMA and winning his last four bouts by way of incredible finishes.

However, that winning streak may be in jeopardy as he faces a frightening prospect looking to shake up the pecking order in the strawweight division. Malachiev enters the largest martial arts organization in the world with a pristine 10-0 slate, with five wins via submission and three by way of KO/TKO.

The 31-year-old has already held world titles in multiple weight classes in the past, overwhelming his opponents with his smothering Dagestani-style pressure.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Miado revealed that he is currently splitting time with Marrok Force and Southside MMA in preparation for the Russian’s bread and butter:

“I also have a couple of Russian training partners here too and other MMA fighters to round it all out. I’ve also been involved in no-gi wrestling outside of MMA, so I’ve just been really dipping my toes in as many fields as possible before the fight to be better prepared for it.”

Focusing on the grappling aspect for this fight camp is indeed a wise choice for the Filipino slugger, given his opponent’s penchant for taking the fight to the ground.

Nonetheless, if Miado can hand Malachiev the first loss of his career, then he may just break into the rankings and move closer to a world title shot against reigning champion Jarred Brooks.

Miado and Malachiev’s firefight is part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 11 line-up, which will air live on US Primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

