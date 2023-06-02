Jarred Brooks unfazed by Mansur Malachiev’s wrestling credentials: “I’m a dog”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is unperturbed by the buzz being generated by ONE Championship newcomer and elite wrestler Mansur Malachiev. He said the Russian has not faced a fighter like him.

The 32-year-old Malachiev will make his promotional debut on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He will take on Filipino Jeremy Miado in a strawweight mixed martial arts clash, which is part of a 10-bout fight night.

Mansur Malachiev will try to make it a winning debut, anchored on his strong suit of grappling, and send a warning to the stalwarts in the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, American champion Brooks said he is unfazed by the strong wrestling credentials of Malachiev:

“How will they do against me? Mansur, I think he would try to take me down quick and try to establish that wrestling dominance. He doesn’t realize I’m a dog, and he has never faced anybody that’s a dog.”

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Mansur Malachiev made full use of his wrestling background to dominate the Russian MMA circuit, going undefeated in 10 fights, eight of which came by way of finishes.

Standing in his way at the onset of his ONE journey is the streaking Jeremy Miado.

‘The Jaguar’ is a winner of his last four fights, which has taken him to the cusp of the top five in the strawweight rankings and earning title shot consideration. His last victory was an impressive third-round technical knockout of Thai-Australian slugger Danial Williams last October.

Against Mansur Malachiev, Marrok Force standout Miado expects his grappling skills to be greatly tested but he has expressed readiness for it.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

