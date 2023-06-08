Jeremy Miado on the current state of strawweight rankings: “Almost everyone is a grappler”

Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado has found himself crowded by top grapplers in the division but is undeterred by it and up for the challenge.

Known more for his striking skills, ‘The Jaguar’ said he has been steadily working on his grappling game to better compete in his weight class, which he describes as currently being dominated by noted wrestlers.

Jeremy Miado, who is set to see action against elite wrestler Mansur Malachiev later this week, recently sat down with ONE Championship to talk about, among other things, the current state of the strawweight division.

The 30-year-old Marrok Force standout said:

“Looking at the top five, almost everyone is a grappler. Mansur, being a high-level wrestler, will test me. I’m excited to see the outcome.”

Jeremy Miado will take on Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The event is available live on US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jeremy Miado is currently riding a four-fight win streak that has seen him move on the cusp of barging into the top five in the strawweight rankings.

His most recent win was over Thai-Australian fireball Danial Williams, whom he knocked out in the third round of their strike fest last October.

Russian Mansur Malachiev, 32, for his part, will be making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11 and is gunning for an introduction to remember.

The Dagestan-born fighter carries impressive credentials, including a perfect 10-0 record from the Russian circuit, eight coming by way of finish.

Poll : 0 votes