Jeremy Miado on track to lose weight the ‘right way’ ahead of clash with Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado is taking some extra precautions in order to properly cut weight and pass hydration before stepping into the circle on Friday night.

‘The Jaguar’ is scheduled for a potential strawweight world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, Miado will attempt to score his fifth-straight victory en route to a title shot with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

But before Miado can start booking his trip to title town, he’ll first need to get past weigh-ins and his undefeated opponent, Mansur Malachiev.

Jeremy Miado will head into the ONE Fight Night 11 weigh-ins understandably nervous after failing to make hydration for his October 2022 clash with Danial Williams. Speaking with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Jaguar’ confirmed that he will have a plan in place to cut weight while giving himself the best possible chance to meet the required hydration levels:

“Probably about a week before the fight, I’ll try to figure out the right way to lose [weight] while still passing the pre-fight [hydration] tests.”

Looking to spoil the party will be Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev. Fans may not be familiar with the well-rounded wrestler, but they soon will be. After nearly a decade in the sport, Malachiev has amassed an impressive 10-0 record with eight victories coming by way finish. With a healthy mix of knockouts and submissions to his credit, Malachiev is a threat anywhere the fight goes.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

