Jeremy Miado proud to showcase underrated wrestling game in last fight vs Danial Williams

Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado is more known as a striker than a takedown artist but asserted his wrestling skills are not exactly to sneeze at.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Jaguar’ said that while striking is his forte, he is confident enough to go to the ground if the battle goes in that direction. He cited his most recent fight against Thai-Australian fireball Danial Williams as an example.

30-year-old Jeremy Miado said:

“Like in my last fight against ‘Mini T’ [Danial Williams], I had a chance to take him down so I went for it.”

Watch the interview below:

The Marrok Force standout was impressive in his victory over Williams, pummeling the latter with telling strikes which culminated in a nasty combination that sent ‘Mini T’ to the canvas for the final time late in the third round.

But before that, he managed to score a takedown off a clinch in the opening stanza that effectively foiled Williams’ thrust.

Jeremy Miado’s wrestling skills will be severely tested in his next fight against elite Russian grappler Mansur Malachiev.

The two will collide at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The event is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jeremy Miado is out to extend his four-fight winning streak and further propel his climb in the strawweight rankings with the goal of earning a world title shot in the future.

For his part, Mansur Malachiev will try to make it a winning debut in ONE Championship after recently signing with the promotion.

A mixed martial arts standout known for his wrestling skills, Mansur Malachiev is coming off an unblemished run in the Russian circuit and is looking to carry over the same success in his new home.

