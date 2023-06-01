Jeremy Miado says ONE won’t have ‘any other choice’ but to grant him shot at world title if he wins at ONE Fight Night 11

Filipino mixed martial arts sensation ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is a rising contender in ONE Championship’s stacked strawweight division. On a blitzing four-fight winning streak, Miado believes he’s getting very close to a shot at the prestigious ONE gold.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Miado talked about fighting his way to earning an opportunity at the ONE strawweight world title.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“If I win and do it convincingly, I don’t think they’ll have any other choice than to put me in there with Jarred Brooks.”

The ONE strawweight world title currently rests on the shoulders of one Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, who sits atop a tall mountain of top strawweights.

The no.1 contender is former strawweight king Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, followed by top names Bokang Masunyane, Hiroba Minowa, Gustavo Balart, and Danial Williams. A fringe contender, Miado sits outside the top five but is widely considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Miado will get the chance to crack the top five or make his claim as the next challenger for the strawweight throne if he gets past his next opponent, which is no easy task.

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is set to face perhaps his toughest test yet in ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev of Russia. The two strawweights will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

