Jeremy Miado opens up on excitement from pivotal win over Danial Williams

After losing his first two fights in ONE Championship, Filipino firecracker ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado has now won his last four contests, all by knockout.

One of his most favorite victories, and subsequently among his most impressive was Miado’s latest outing. It was a third-round stoppage of Australian dynamo Danial ‘Mini-T’ Williams last October at ONE on Prime Video 3. Miado showcased his incredible striking prowess against a formidable foe, utilizing his length and precision to piece up Williams en route to the finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Miado talked about the rollercoaster of emotions he felt after beating such a highly regarded opponent.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“I believe it was a great win, and I was overwhelmed by my emotions just thinking that everything I worked hard for was worth it.”

Indeed, it was an important victory for Miado, as he moves ever closer to a shot at the ONE strawweight world title currently held by the United States’ Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Miado will have the opportunity to strengthen his case for a world title shot if he can get past his next opponent. However, it will definitely not be easy.

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado will face dangerous Russian debutante Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

