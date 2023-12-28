“I want to get that belt again” – Joshua Pacio ‘laser-focused’ on title rematch vs. Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

At just 27 years old, the established career of Joshua Pacio goes hand-in-hand with the history of the ONE strawweight world championship. However, the title was taken from him at the end of 2022, when he was defeated by Jarred Brooks in convincing fashion.

While he was unable to reclaim his title over the past 12 months, ‘The Passion’ did prove that he is still a top competitor in the strawweight division by taking out rising contender Mansur Malachiev in his last outing.

Pacio’s attention now turns to ONE 166 on March 1 in Qatar, where he will get the opportunity to enact some revenge on Brooks and take back the title that his career has become centered around.

Laser-focused on the task at hand, the former champion told ONE Championship that he would be skipping the festive period and end of year celebrations to pour all of his energy into this highly anticipated rematch.

Joshua Pacio said:

“Oh there will be no Christmas or New Year for me, I want to make sure that I come into camp laser-focused. I want to get that belt again. I’m excited for this rematch. You better look out for a better version of Joshua Pacio.”

It’s all or nothing for Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Despite his status in the strawweight division as a multi-time world champion who is no stranger to resuming the role of challenger to reclaim the gold, Joshua Pacio has a lot to prove at ONE 166.

After making his way through the other top contenders in the division, Jarred Brooks talked a big game ahead of his world championship opportunity.

For the most part, he delivered on what he said and maintained his undefeated streak in MMA since signing with the promotion back in 2021.

A similar manner of defeat for Pacio could prove to be too difficult to rebuild from for as long as Brooks reigns at the top of the division.