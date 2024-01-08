ONE Championship has stayed true to its moniker as the “home of martial arts” by giving equal importance to kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling as that of MMA, with many household names being established under their banner.

However, one name that needs no introduction to the fans is that of Jonathan Haggerty - the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, who has rightly earned the respect of his fellow fighters like Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio.

“The General” has faced a laundry list of Muay Thai and kickboxing greats throughout his ONE Championship career as he took on the likes of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Joseph Lasiri and Nong-O Hama.

His most recent venture inside the ONE ring saw him put away reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade by knockout in the second round to claim the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

With a stellar resume under his name and a handful of hungry, young talent chasing after his spot atop the mountain, Haggerty recently revealed that he had signed a new contract with ONE Championship:

Who could be Jonathan Haggerty’s next opponent?

Because of the English star’s recommitment to ONE Championship, the potential for Haggerty to face other big names is certainly well within his grasp.

One name that stands out among the pack is Nico Carrillo, who recently put away Nong-O with a massive left elbow during their clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December 22.

The Scottish star already has the backing of English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison to be the next challenger for Haggerty, but it remains to be seen whether ONE Championship brass will make the fight immediately or have him face another big-name contender first.