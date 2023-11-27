ONE Championship prides itself on having a robust roster of fighters in every single division under their banner. Naturally, the same applies to that of the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions where Jonathan Haggerty reigns as two-sport king.

With ‘The General’ currently occupying the top spot in the two divisions, the official ONE Championship rankings currently have the following fighters as its top-five in the bantamweight Muay Thai division: Nong-O Hama, Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam Harrison, and Nico Carrillo, respectively.

In the eyes of English kickboxing star Liam Harrison, however, the decision as to who should face current king Haggerty next is as clear-cut as it can be.

Harrison let loose his thoughts on the matter in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"Obviously, you know, [Haggerty] is young and is in his prime let him fight the f***ing winner of Nico and Nong-O.”

Where does Liam Harrison currently stand in the pecking order and what his future currently holds

Harrison's last foray inside the ONE Championship Circle came to an unfortunate end as he was put away in the first round of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship challenge against then-champion, Nong-O Hama.

It was a shot that he earned following a come-from-behind win against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

However, he will get his shot at redemption come ONE Fight Night 18, when he takes on John Lineker in the Brazilian MMA star's Muay Thai debut.

As for Nong-O and Nico Carrillo, the pair will duke it out at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

