“I didn't quit, I didn't give up” - Liam Harrison recalls his mindset in crazy come-from-behind knockout win over Muangthai

Liam Harrison has many memorable bouts under the ONE Championship banner, but few of them compare to his one-round firefight with Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Right from the start, the Leeds native was in major trouble as he was dropped twice by the 'Elbow Zombie' - once with a head kick and another with a meteoric left hand down the middle.

With ONE Championship's three-knockdown rule implemented for both kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts, Harrison was facing dire straits.

However, 'Hitman' had more than enough in the tank as he rallied back to send Muangthai crashing to the mat thrice.

In an interview with Caffeine & Canines, Harrison revealed how he was able to have the strength to overcome such adversity:

“It happened that night for me because I didn't quit and I didn't give up and I persevered. After this first knock down I got back up and my legs were steady and I was like ‘Right get your s*** together.’ And by time the count finished, he ran back across the ring and just went bam and now we're gonna put the lights again. And then I got up again and I took a breath and my legs were steady I thought ‘Right, he's gonna come in and finish, try and finish it now’ because three knockdowns in a round is finished.”

Liam Harrison has eyes on rematching Nong-O sometime soon

The 38-year-old Englishman has seen it all throughout a career that has spanned more than 100 fights. His win over Muangthai allowed him to challenge then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

During the bout however, Harrison was on the receiving end of a brutal leg kick that tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee - forcing him on the sidelines for more than a year.

While Harrison has no qualms about setting up a rematch with Nong-O, his return to the ONE Championship circle will see him face former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker's Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, 2024.

Watch the full interview with Harrison here:

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.