ONE Fight Night 18: Heavy-hitters Kwon Won Il and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg square off in bantamweight MMA clash

Only one fighter will likely leave with his consciousness intact when knockout artists Kwon Won Il and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg share the Lumpinee Stadium ring in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

ONE Championship’s first card of 2024, ONE Fight Night 18, just got its first scheduled bout between two dynamic bantamweights live on US prime-time.

Kwon Won Il, currently ranked fourth in the promotion’s stacked 145-pound MMA ranks, will look to continue his ascent in the top 5 by stretching his winning streak to three.

Since losing to reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade, the Korean headhunter registered back-to-back TKO victories over Mark Abelardo and Artem Belakh.

‘Pretty Boy’ wants to keep the momentum going against another dangerous opponent and perhaps set himself a do-over with ‘Wonder Boy’.

Kwon has been must-see TV since joining the world’s largest organization, with 13 career victories and an astonishing 93 percent finishing rate.

The P-Boy MMA and Extreme Combat affiliate loves to stand and bang and has the power to finish everybody – including former bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon.

He even showcased his ever-improving ground game against Belakh in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, though, wants to take his place in the rankings and seeks a knockout win for himself.

The 27-year-old Mongolian has already notched five victories under the ONE banner, using his explosive power to overwhelm his foes.

Shinechagtga even impressed in his setback against Ilya Freymanov, where he almost knocked out the one-time featherweight MMA world title challenger.

He looks to move to 2-0 since moving to the 145 division, following his split decision win over Chen Rui at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September.

The full event will air live on US prime-time and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.