Liam Harrison says epic comeback against Muangthai is one of the most iconic fights of his stellar career

Liam Harrison chooses Muay Thai fight against Muangthai PK Saenchai as one of the primary representations for his fighting career.

Over the last twenty-five years, ‘Hitman’ has fought in numerous countries against some of the best Muay Thai fighters of all time. Now in his late thirties, the Leeds native has continued to create special moments while fighting under the ONE Championship banner.

In April 2022, Liam Harrison fought Muangthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 156. The matchup quickly became a classic as Muangthai knocked down Harrison twice before the latter bounced back with three consecutive knockdowns to secure a first-round knockout win.

During a recent podcast, ‘Hitman’ was asked what fights he thinks of when reminiscing about his career. He responded by mentioning his war against Muangthai and more:

“Muangthai, Anuwat, Kulebin. I also like my fight with Houcine Bennoui. I thought that was absolutely mental. I really like Bennoui, he’s such a f*cking hard, hard guy. One of the toughest people I’ve ever fought. Saenchai, number two. Even though I lost, I gave him absolute nightmares in that fight. I kept sweeping him, I cut him. That showed how tough Saenchai actually is… So, yeah, Saenchai two, Bennoui, Kulebin, Anuwat, Muangthai.”

Liam Harrison’s comeback win against Muanghai led to a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O. Harrison showcased his legendary heart but ultimately lost by first-round TKO due to an onslaught of leg kicks landed by Nong-O.

The damage caused by Nong-O led ‘Hitman’ to get knee surgery following the August 2022 loss. Luckily, Harrison fully recovered and plans to make his highly-anticipated return in early 2024.