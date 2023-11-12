“Safe to say he’s flying” - Andrew Howson on Liam Harrison's form ahead of impending return to action

British Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison is fast approaching his much-awaited return to action after suffering an injured knee and going through surgery a year ago.

Last year, at ONE on Prime Video 1, 'The Hitman' lost to former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. The Thai former world champion blasted 'The Hitman' with one of the most beautiful kicks you'll ever see. The impact was so devastatingly powerful, it immediately incapacitated Harrison and ended the match.

Shortly after the fight, Liam Harrison chose to undergo surgery instead of taking more bouts. Unlike most professional athletes, however, 'The Hitman' chose to stay active in the gym as opposed to staying on the sidelines. As early as a couple of days after leaving the hospital, the 37-year-old striker was already seen training his upper body with his leg completely in a cast.

Nearly a year since his injury, Liam Harrison is looking strong. Even more so now. Those months of staying active paid dividends for sure.

Andrew Howson, a coach at Harrison's gym Bad Co., posted a video of the fighting Brit's padwork in the gym:

"Day 3 of fight camp for @liambadco getting ready for his return to @onechampionship and safe to say he’s flying and my insides are ruined already 🤣 Just the start and proper excited to see him sharpen up and get even faster and stronger in the coming weeks! Hitman 2.0 incoming 💥"

It does look like Harrison is better than he has ever been. Whoever it is he'll face inside the Circle upon his return will likely have a tall task at hand. 'The Hitman' is looking absolutely hungry for redemption.

