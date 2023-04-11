Liam Harrison continues to grind for his return

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is deep into his recovery after going under the knife to repair his injured knee a few months back. After his disappointing loss to Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison chose to repair his damaged knee.

Unlike how most athletes would rest up and recover on the sidelines after surgery, however, 'The Hitman' chose to work on other parts of his anatomy while waiting for his knee to recover.

Liam Harrison recently posted an update on his daily training on his Instagram:

"Monday grind. Wasn’t easy after running riot around Reaperbahn for 2 days, but we got it done #mondaygrind"

One fan who goes by @_willak asked Harrison about his recently repaired limb:

"Hows your leg liam?"

To this, 'The Hitman' gave a detailed update and revealed when we can expect for him to return to action:

"@_willak on the mend mate working hard daily with my rehab I’ll be back by the summer time 👊🏻"

If what Harrison is saying is true, then it will be nearly a year since he last saw him inside the circle.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 back in August last year, Liam Harrison challenged ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the throne. It was one of those iconic moments in ONE Championship as Nong-O blasted Harrison's leg with a single low kick that immediately ended the bout.

The win snapped Harrison's two-fight winning streak and effectively halted his red-hot momentum in the promotion. Before losing to Nong-O, 'The Hitman' knocked out Muangthai PK.Saenchai in a Fight Of The Year bout at ONE 159.

After getting knocked down twice, Liam Harrison blazed back and scored three straight knockdowns to win the bout via TKO. The furious exchange of Muay Thai action happened within one round.

Watch the full fight here:

