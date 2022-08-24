“He’s a Muay Thai legend” - Rodtang says Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the "best striker" in ONE Championship

When ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime Video on August 26, two of Muay Thai’s biggest names share the stage, one of whom will be Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. He will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against British star Liam Harrison in the co-main event of the evening,

Before the co-main gets underway, another Muay Thai icon will step into the circle. Rodtang Jitmuangnon will meet Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal round.

Ahead of their appearance at ONE on Prime Video 1, ‘The Iron Man’ discussed Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in an interview with ONE Championship, calling the tenured practitioner a legend of the sport.

“I’ll say Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the best striker in ONE Championship. He’s a heavy hitter, sharp, and accurate. He’s a Muay Thai legend. He is determined and never gives up. He doesn’t care how much older he is. His only thought is that he has to fight to the end. He is strong from the inside.”

If Nong-O secures a win over ‘Hitman’ on Friday, it will be his ninth-straight victory. For Rodtang, a win will secure the world champion’s spot in the World Grand Prix finals against the winner of Walter Goncalves vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is ready for the tough task of facing Rodtang in a Muay Thai super fight

Nong-O and Rodtang are two Muay Thai superstars who have dominated the competition inside the circle.

With Nong-O sitting at 8-0 and ‘The Iron Man’ carrying a 10-0 record inside Muay Thai competition, seeing the two square off in a Muay Thai mega fight is enough to get fans excited.

Should both fighters walk out of this weekend's epic doubleheader unscathed, it could put us one step closer to a super fight between the two. Rodtang, of course, will need to keep the focus on his World Grand Prix finals opponent in this scenario, but that won’t stop fans from clamoring for a potential dream match.

Speaking to ONE, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao discussed the possibility of facing Rodtang and how he would fare against ‘The Iron Man'.

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best. I can’t see anyone who can stop him. But anything can happen in combat sports. Therefore, you must not be careless. The tide can be turned anytime. This is something every fighter needs to consider, me included.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard