ONE on Prime Video 1 preview and predictions: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison

A Muay Thai spectacle is about to unfold at ONE on Prime Video 1 when two of the best fighters in the sport of all time battle it out at ONE Championship’s first showing on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his gold against British star Liam Harrison on Friday, August 26, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Their encounter is expected to be a barnburner, with both fighters fully capable of knocking anyone’s head off.

Nong-O is considered one of the greatest fighters of his era, holding a professional record of 263-54-10 and a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship. The Thai star is also on a three-knockout streak in his most recent world title defenses.

Harrison, meanwhile, is seen as among the best Muay Thai artists born outside of Thailand. ‘Hitman’ is 90-24-2 in his career and is coming off back-to-back wins inside the Circle.

With such an explosive pair of stars lining up, we here at the Sportskeeda ONE Championship look at what might transpire between Nong-O and Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Atilano Diaz: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao by KO

Nong-O, the precise technician that he is, is willing to trade fire in a dog fight every now and then. Case in point, his explosive performances against Saemapetch and Rodlek.

That said, Liam Harrison is a different animal and will be his toughest opponent in the Circle yet. Look for Nong-O to turn in another vintage performance at ONE on Prime Video 1 and further establish his dominance in the Muay Thai realm.

Ben Imperial: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao by KO

Much has been said about Liam Harrison’s resilience, which he showed in his last fight against Muangthai. While I love the guy, I think he’s catching Nong-O at the peak of his powers right now, which may be bad news for him.

What I want to believe is that this fight will not end in the first round, but it will be one of the best striking battles of the card. I do think that it will end in a knockout, and Nong-O will retain his world title after a war at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Duane Lucas Pascua: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao by KO

Nong-O will surgically dismantle Harrison by letting the Brit work early so he can collect data as much as possible. From there, Nong-O will do what he always does: be technical, precise and near-perfect. Harrison’s calculated brawling might present some problems early, but the champ will eventually get his timing and tendencies. It’s the same story with Saemapetch, Rodlek, and Felipe Lobo. Nong-O will solve Harrison’s chaotic puzzle and win via KO by round 3 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

James De Rozario: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao by KO

Liam Harrison’s thrilling TKO over Muangthai was surreal. But let’s face the reality: Nong-O isn’t any average joe in the division. The Brit loves to go guns blazing when he swarms through defenses. And just as Muangthai suffered in that insane clash, Nong-O will be able to catch the ‘Hitman’ with a plethora of weapons while his enemy looks for the finish.

The only difference this time around, though, is that ‘Hitman’ might be down and out before he attempts to make another glorious comeback at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Vince Richards: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao by KO

Liam Harrison may have a chin made of pure iron, but it takes more than sheer will to defeat Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. There’s a reason why Nong-O is considered among the greatest Muay Thai artists of his era, and this is due to his incredible ability to control fights in any way he pleases.

Harrison showed his perseverance against Muangthai PK.Saenchai but that won’t fly against the Thai legend at ONE on Prime Video 1. Expect Nong-O to quickly neutralize Harrison’s aggressiveness and send the Brit crashing to the mat in more ways than one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury