“My destiny to hold this title” - Liam Harrison ready to seize the moment against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison has been preparing for this moment his entire life. The British striker has had hundreds of bouts over multiple decades, all to prepare him for his ONE on Prime Video 1 showdown.

On August 26 in US primetime, Harrison will look to dethrone Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and take the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship for himself.

ONE Championship shared a video on Instagram of highlights from the Muay Thai fighter with him declaring what this fight means. Liam Harrison said:

"I am a beast and what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, and excitement. It is my destiny to hold this title."

'The Hitman' made his professional debut back in 1999. The 36-year-old has since accumulated tons of fights and skills. He earned this shot at ONE gold off of his five-fight win streak. If he wins the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, he hopes to position himself among the GOATs.

A win over Nong-O means a lot. Harrison said:

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there getting that experience, and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds the got me really well-known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK. But yeah, winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

Liam Harrison aiming to knock out Nong-O

The reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O began his Muay Thai career at the age of nine. He has since earned over 260 victories in the sport and multiple world titles. He is a highly skilled striking veteran who has a mix of precision and power.

Nong-O has not lost via KO/TKO in over twelve years. His last loss via stoppage was way back in 2010. Harrison recognizes how good Nong-O is and how hard it will be to knock him out. However, 'The Hitman' still plans on stopping the king with a KO. Harrison said:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time] ... I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

The Muay Thai showdown is booked for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

