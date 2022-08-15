Liam Harrison enlists Thai superstars and legends for his Nong-O training camp

Liam Harrison is preparing himself for the opportunity of a lifetime when he meets reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao with the gold on the line.

The No. 5-ranked contender scored his world title opportunity following a comeback for the ages against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April. It was Harrison’s fifth-straight victory.

Now, with the opportunity to bring home gold to the United Kingdom, Liam Harrison is enlisting the help of Muay Thai’s most-elite practitioners. In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison confirmed some of the names that he's been working with.

“I’ve got good fighters out there in the gym where I’m training [in Thailand]. I’m training with Petchmankong, Superlek, and Saenchai, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it!”

Harrison gave a little more insight into his training, saying that he is feeling good about the progress and is looking forward to putting on a show in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

“Training is going well. We’ve set up a decent game plan and we’re looking into his style a bit more in-depth. I’m happy with how it is all going. I feel sharp, I feel strong, and I’m just looking forward to putting on a show.”

Liam Harrison plans to be UK’s Muay Thai GOAT with a world title win at ONE on Prime Video 1

There is no denying that Liam Harrison is one of the best Muay Thai practitioners to come out of the UK. Speaking about fighting as a teenager, Harrison reminisced on making a name for himself by getting into a lot of “crazy fights.”

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there, getting that experience and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds that got me really well-known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK.”

Far from his days as a teenager getting into local scraps, Harrison is now just days away from a ONE world championship opportunity, which will solidify his status as one of the all-time great British Muay Thai stars.

“Winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

