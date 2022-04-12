Watch: Why Muangthai PK.Saenchai is known as Elbow Zombie

With a loaded artillery of elbows, Muangthai PK.Saenchai became known as the Elbow Zombie. The Muay Thai striker has a great quiver and variance in elbow strikes he can land.

In the highlight video below from ONE Championship watch Elbow Zombie Muangthai PK.Saenchai land hundreds of elbow strikes in the ONE Circle.

Muangthai began his Muay Thai journey as a young boy at the age of ten. He grew up in Thailand but family had little means, so he had to turn to Muay Thai as a way of earning money.

He told ONE Championship:

“Because my family is so poor, I have that extra motivation to succeed. I want a better life and a better future for them. I don’t want it to be difficult for us anymore... I am doing this for my gym, I want to build a name for them. This is for PK and for my family.”

He was able to win Stadium Championships, plus additional awards such as Fight of the Year and Fighter of the Year. He became known for his exciting and aggressive style. Particularly involving elbows.

'The Elbow Zombie' made his debut in ONE Championship in 2018 and has been electrifying crowds internationally. He is currently undefeated in ONE and will be fighting on the April 22 event ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. His Muay Thai match will be against English striker Liam Harrison.

'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai vs. 'Hitman' Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison of England will be facing the Muay Thai veteran on April 22 in ONE Championship. Muangthai is not an easy fight for anyone. Combined, these two have a record of 359 professional bouts. It is sure to be a war.

Liam Harrison will enter this bout with a lot of gold in his past. He has held Muay Thai titles in WBC, Kombat League, World Muay Thai Council, WAKO and others. He made his debut in 1999.

Harrison will likely be seeking a Knockout finish on April 22.

Harrison said:

"Next fight 3 weeks tomorrow [April 22]. Back on the biggest stage [ONE Championship] in an absolutely massive fight."

The two legends of Muay Thai are set to do battle at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22. 'The Elbow Zombie' will be looking to land elbows while Liam Harrison aims for a knockout. It is sure to be fireworks.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Muangthai turns in another Muay Thai masterclass to score a unanimous decision victory over Kenta Yamada! #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts Hometown heroMuangthai turns in another Muay Thai masterclass to score a unanimous decision victory over Kenta Yamada! #WeAreONE Hometown hero 🇹🇭 Muangthai turns in another Muay Thai masterclass to score a unanimous decision victory over Kenta Yamada! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts https://t.co/BGOBbfzAa1

Edited by wkhuff20