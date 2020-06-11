With restrictions lifting, training finally resumes for ONE Championship athletes

COVID-19 has altered the day-to-day life of every person on the planet – including martial artists. The disruption has changed what “normal” training used to look like. But as governments begin to loosen restrictions on gyms, athletes are now returning to what they love. Several ONE Championship athletes shared photos and videos on their social media accounts to celebrate their return to their gyms. Here is what their first few days of martial arts training looked like.

Rui Botelho

Channeling his inner Eminem, Rui Botelho rapped in his caption that he was back at the gym. The ONE Championship flyweight showed off some of his heavy bag work in a quick video after months away from training.

Jonathan Haggerty

Former ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty smashed the mitts with his coach at Keddles Gym. The ONE Super Series star’s video displayed the stunning elbow techniques that once helped lead him to the gold.

Liam Harrison

After three months away, Liam “Hitman” Harrison noted that he was “a bit rusty.” However, Harrison’s powerful combinations were on clear display in his social media post. As he gets back into peak shape, expect the best Harrison ever to return to action.

Andy Howson

Andy “Punisher” Howson returned to Bad Company in Leeds, England, to improve his striking. The Instagram video shows that not only is he preparing himself to be bout-ready, but his strikes have not lost their power.

Sage Northcutt

“Super” Sage Northcutt is known for his world-class karate skills, but he hit the mats at 10th Planet Austin to work on his ever-improving ground skills with submission ace Kyle Boehm. As Northcutt continues to develop, his well-rounded abilities will make him a threat no matter where his bouts takes place.

Shannon Wiratchai

Under the tutelage of legendary trainer Master Thong, Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai got back to hitting the pads. Wiratchai wrote, “First proper padwork in 3 months. Life without Master Thong is pure boredom.” That boredom is now over.

