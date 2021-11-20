Watch: ONE Championship Muay Thai war between Rodlek and Liam Harrison

To say that ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai killer Rodlek P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym is exciting to watch is a huge understatement.

The man with the monicker 'The Steel Locomotive' is true to his nickname in every sense. Rodlek, who returns on November 26 at ONE: NEXTGEN III, is the type of fighter who continually moves forward despite getting hit. It's amazing to watch but frightening to deal with.

Though the former Channel 7 Boxing Stadium champion has had many highlight reel-worthy fights, none compare to his 3-round war against Liam Harrison. The fight took place in 2019 at ONE Championship: Legendary Quest, which also happens to be Rodlek's ONE debut.

The fight was an instant Muay Thai classic as Rodlek showed his heart and unshakable will despite getting hit with debilitating attacks from Harrison. What the Thai lacked in technical precision, he made up for with unbelievable aggression.

Rodlek plodded forward despite 8-time world champion Harrison chewing up his front leg with devastating leg kicks. The former Muay Thai world champion ate just about everything the English fighter hit him with.

Check out the full bout here:

ONE Championship Muay Thai wrecking ball Rodlek opens ONE: NEXTGEN III against Felipe Lobo

On November 26th Rodlek returns at ONE: NEXTGEN III against Brazilian tactician Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo in a kickboxing bout. Though the rules will be different from Muay Thai, it doesn't mean this fight won't be a banger. This bout is the perfect way to open a stacked 6-fight card.

ONE: NEXTGEN III serves as the third installment of ONE Championship's 'NEXTGEN' series. The event will showcase rising stars across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

With a kickboxing war between Rodlek and Lobo opening the show, fans can expect fireworks from start to finish. The event will be headlined by the much-anticipated bout between ONE rising star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and promotional newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

Edited by Josh Evanoff