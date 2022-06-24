"Elbowed the MOUTHGUARD out" - Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao impresses fans with shocking elbow strike

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters currently active. He continues to impress fans with his mastery of the striking arts. ONE Championship recently shared a clip on Instagram of the Thai fighter elbowing his opponent and knocking his mouthguard out. The caption for the post reads:

"Nong-O Gaiyanghadao elbowed the MOUTHGUARD out"

This was a clip from Nong-O's 2019 fight against Han Zihao in which the Thai-born Gaiyanghadao earned a dominant victory and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The video earned some comments from fans. ONE fan (@Tom__ep) said:

"He stands up and suddenly remember what he was doing, yikes"

Another fan (@shaan._malhi) was impressed with Zihao's toughness and commented:

"Real warrior he got right back up."

Since winning the title, Nong-O has defended it successfully in five fights. Furthermore, he's impressively won his most recent three title defenses by way of knockout. His next title defense will be against the aggressive British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison later this year.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao talks Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison earned his title shot earlier this year after a Muay Thai war against 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The two fighters traded five knockdowns in just the first round.

When asked about his upcoming opponent in an interview with ONE, champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said that he is a big fan of Harrison:

“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. Also, he is a good guy in the circle. He doesn’t take advantage of his opponents."

Gaiyanghadao even remembers the first time they met and says that the two speak regularly. The Thai-born fighter explained:

“I first met him at the [ONE Elite Retreat] in Phuket. He walked up to greet me. At that time, I still didn’t know him, so I introduced myself. I said, ‘My name is Nong-O.’ And he said, ‘Oh, I know you well!’ I was quite surprised that he recognized me. Since then, we have started to talk whenever we meet at ONE [events]. I respect him so much.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be looking to add another knockout to his win streak when he meets Harrison later this year. While he may be aiming for a knockout, the ONE titleholder has great respect for his next opponent.

