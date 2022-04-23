"Let's go bro" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao responds to Liam Harrison's challenge following ONE 156

ONE Championship Muay Thai bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao responded to Liam Harrison's challenge following ONE 156.

He took to his Instagram to deliver the message:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro🥊🥊"

Liam Harrison had one of the craziest rounds in history against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. Harrison was knocked down twice before making a comeback, knocking down his opponent three consecutive times to get the TKO victory.

Harrison was awarded a double bonus of $100,000 from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his exciting performance. Along with that, he was also rewarded with a title shot against champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Harrison spoke to Mitch Chilson after his fight about a potential title shot:

“It’s my destiny to hold this title, the greatest title in combat sports. I love this stage. I’m under no illusions, I’m coming to the back-end of my career. All this won’t work soon, and I’ll be an old geezer in a wheelchair. I won’t be able to get out of bed. But right now, I’m a beast, don’t have me waiting too long."

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is determined to retain his title

In his time in the ONE Championship circle, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has been as dominant as one can be. He is currently undefeated at 6-0 and has successfully defended his title five times, dating back to 2019.

It will take a special kind of fighter to knock the champion off his throne. That could be right in Liam Harrison's wheelhouse. Harrison has shown he can go tooth and nail with the best out there and that could play a major factor in this bout. If he is able to match the intensity and fire back at the Thai fighter, he definitely stands a chance of causing a big upset.

Fans should be excited for this one as both fighters come to put on a show. They don't know how to take a step back, so you can expect them to meet in the middle of the cage and just throw down. It is hard to tell who will come out victorious but one thing is for certain – the fight is going to be a banger!

