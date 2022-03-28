"I am not happy with my own victory" - Nong-O vows to perform better in next Muay Thai title fight after ONE X win

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao should be on top of the world right now. At ONE X, he added another title defense to his incredible record with a huge knockout victory. He is the top Muay Thai pound-for-pound fighter and is currently on an eight-fight win streak. He's also recorded five title defenses in a row.

The Thai-born champion took to Instagram after his victory and was reflective about his knockout win. Humbly, he said:

"I like criticism. It makes me strong. I really respect you."

The Thai champion added the following on Facebook:

"I have been [fighting] for 26 years and more than 400 fights. This is the first time. That I won, but I am not happy with my own victory. I apologize to all my [fight] fans. Everyone who followed and cheered me up. Sorry to many of you who were hoping to see me win more. Sorry to the audience in Singapore Stadium last night if my fighting style looks boring. I apologize again. Next time I'll improve my savage skill better... Thank you to the boxing teacher team Staff Evolvemma. Everyone who supports us. Thank you brothers Kwankhao Chor Ratchapasadu-Eaan, Kenneth Tay Both are very much. I'm glad that we are on the same team. Thank you for all the support from family, students, and boxing fans around the world. Thank you."

The champion should feel no shame about his impressive knockout victory. However, he is not satisfied and wants to improve and do better for the fans.

Nong-O on planning his uppercut knockout

Felipe Lobo was the challenger to Nong-O's title at ONE X. The Thai-born champion said that the fight went exactly to plan. During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, he told reporters:

" I did plan this gamplan and this [uppercut is] right in the gameplan. Actually, it's not only just the uppercut I planned for this fight, I had a straight punch as well. Anyhow, he leaned on my uppercut first so I didn't have the chance for any straight punching."

Check out the interaction below:

He added that he was very happy to compete in front of a live audience again. Nong-O's fans and family were there to watch and their cheers motivated him.

With his victory, the champ also picked up the new ONE gold. On the fresh title design, he said:

"This belt of course is the heaviest belt I have but also the most beautiful."

