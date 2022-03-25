Muay Thai power: Everything you need to know about Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE X

It’s always special whenever Nong-O Gaiyanghadao climbs into the circle to perform. This Saturday, the Thai legend returns to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian striking star, Felipe Lobo.

The two square off in the main event of ONE X: Part II, which is the second of a three-part megacard scheduled to broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Nong-O never disappoints and fans of all-action striking will be in for a treat. Here’s everything you need to know about this incredible Muay Thai showdown.

The pound-for-pound best in Muay Thai, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Fans who follow Muay Thai know exactly who Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is. For hardcore followers of the sport, he’s easily in the top five, even top three on the GOAT list, and for good reason. Nong-O is one of the most skilled practitioners of the ‘art of eight limbs.’

He’s surgical and methodical when breaking down opponents in the ring, snuffing out their weaknesses and then laying traps to land his powerful combinations. Every inch has a purpose, and no movement is wasted. He’s a cerebral assassin, intelligent and poised on the battlefield.

However, at 35 years old, Nong-O is at the tail end of a glorious career that dates back more than 15 years. Despite this, the Thai superstar is as strong as he’s ever been and is still at the top of his game.

Following a career spent winning Muay Thai world titles in Thailand’s most prolific stadiums, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao joined ONE Championship in 2018, the year the exciting ONE Super Series was launched. Not long after that, he won the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and has since defended his belt successfully on five different occasions.

Most importantly, he’s never come close to losing.

A worthy challenger in Felipe Lobo

Enter Felipe Lobo, who steps in on just a couple of weeks’ notice to face a living legend of Muay Thai.

Nong-O was originally scheduled to face former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov. He found himself without an opponent when the Singapore government put in place a ban on Russian athletes from competing in professional sports competitions in the country, to show solidarity with Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

That’s when Lobo stepped in.

His name carries no weight or significance in the grand scheme of things. However, ‘The Demolition Man’ is used to being the underdog his entire career. An opportunity to face a massive figure in Muay Thai like Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is just the kind of stage that Lobo thrives on.

One thing is for certain. Lobo has nothing to lose but everything to gain in this fight, which makes him a very dangerous man.

Will the reign of dominance continue for the living legend?

This fight at ONE X comes at a pivotal juncture in Nong-O’s career. The clock is winding down, regardless of how good he has looked in recent fights.

They say Father Time is undefeated in the world of combat sports. No one is exempt, not even Nong-O. On any given night, Nong-O can show his age, and it could end up being the perfect opportunity for Lobo to capitalize on, which could lead to a true Rocky Balboa-type storybook finish.

Will Nong-O Gaiyanghadao continue his legendary run in ONE Super Series? Or will Felipe Lobo shock the world? Find out at ONE X.

