ONE Championship: Full fight card information and matchups at ONE X

ONE Championship will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in style as ONE X is set to be the biggest martial arts event in history.

On March 26, the world will witness a massive event that is so big, it is split into three parts, starting at 1:00 PM SGT. Six world titles are on the line, with legendary pairings and star-studded matchups filling the 20-card offering of the premier martial arts organization in Asia.

ONE X is not only monumental for the company, but for Singapore as well. The event will welcome the largest number of people in a venue since the global pandemic hit, as the Lion City takes its steps towards pre-pandemic normalcy.

Read on to see all the matches set for Saturday:

Grappling matches and a World Grand Prix Final shine at ONE X: Part I

ONE X: Part I kicks off the festivities of the day, with nine of the 20 bouts taking place.

Strawweight contender Senzo Ikeda will look to follow up a USD50,000-winning performance when he takes on countryman Ryuto Sawada in the opening bout of the event.

Immediately, fans are in for a treat as Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly makes her promotional debut in a submission grappling match against atomweight MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi.

Former ONE heavyweight world title contender Kang Ji Won will make his return next, taking on undefeated heavyweight Paul Elliot in the Brit’s first match in the circle. Singapore’s own Amir Khan will then make his much-awaited return to action in the following match against fellow knockout artist Ryogo Takahashi in a featherweight contest.

Third-ranked bantamweight Stephen Loman will look to prove he belongs in the top half of the standings as he clashes with Japanese veteran Shoko Sato in the next bout. Filipino strawweights will take the stage next as No.5-ranked Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado battle for position at the top of the rankings.

Kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken will also be in action, taking on promotional newcomer Sinsamut Klinmee in a lightweight kickboxing bout. The penultimate bout of the opening card will feature grappling legend Andre Galvao making his ONE Championship debut against two-division MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling bout.

Finally, Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai will battle it out for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship to close out ONE X: Part I and give fans a chance to catch their breath.

Hard-hitting action with two ONE Super Series world titles at ONE X: Part II

At 5:00 PM SGT, ONE X: Part II will keep your blood pumping at a high rate with five hard-hitting matchups that could finish in a flash.

Top-ranked featherweight Kim Jae Woong risks his status and a world title shot against the No.4-ranked Tang Kai in a battle of finishers to open the card. Next, Japanese star Itsuki Hirata takes on the pride of Malaysia, Jihin Radzuan, in a battle of atomweights hungry to climb the rankings.

A rematch of Ham Seo Hee’s controversial split-decision win over Denice Zamboanga in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals will follow next. The winner of the match will have a good chance of challenging the world champion next.

Next, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship will be on the line as Capitan defends his crown against Hiroki Akimoto of Japan. Finally, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O will take on Felipe Lobo of Brazil to close out ONE X: Part II on the highest of notes.

ONE X: Grand Finale to feature legendary names and matches

All six matches scheduled for ONE X: Grand Finale are worthy of being the main event on any other card. As such, it is a fitting first pay-per-view offering and closer to this monumental event.

Superbon will be eager to get back his only loss in the last four years when he defends the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian to start things off.

Legends collide in the next bout as John Wayne Parr goes for his 100th win in Muay Thai against 'The Face of Philippine MMA', Eduard Folayang. A heated rivalry between Japanese legends Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama will be settled in the following match.

In the next bout, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes will defend his crown against the ever-dangerous Yuya Wakamatsu, who’s riding a five-bout win streak.

In the co-main event of the historic card, the best of MMA and Muay Thai collide in a special-rules superfight in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year as Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang mix it up.

Finally, Angela Lee’s return to the circle headlines the action-packed event as she takes on ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. The match will be Lee’s first appearance in almost three years after she stepped away from competition to focus on preparing and being a mom.

Tune in on March 26 to see the incredible action and drama unfold.

