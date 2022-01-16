"I feel like it's a dream" - ONE Championship's Senzo Ikeda left speechless by US $50,000 fight bonus

Senzo Ikeda was at a loss for words after learning that he had received a US $50,000 bonus for his win against Elipitua Siregar at One: Heavy Hitters last Friday, January 14.

In a video by ONE Championship, the 39-year-old took quite a while to wrap his head around the bonus figure:

"Bonus? $50,000? Is it $50,000? Is this for real? This is amazing. I'm so happy. I feel like it's a dream. I wasn't expecting this. Is this for me? I don't know what to use it on."

Ikeda was one of three fighters who received the hefty bonus after a finish-laden Heavy Hitters event. The other two were ONE debutant Saygid Izagahkmaev and Belarusian 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

With over a decade of MMA experience already under his belt, Ikeda adjusted his game plan quickly after his original opponent Jeremy Miado was pulled from the Heavy Hitters card due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Siregar also had to adjust on the fly following the protocol-related pullout of Robin Catalan.

However, it was the veteran Ikeda who reaped the fruits of his preparation after knocking out Siregar with nasty liver shots at the two-minute mark of the third round.

Ikeda came out of the fight battered and bruised, but now he is ready to unwind with a lot of money to spare:

"I want to eat something great. Sushi! I will eat sushi."

Never change, Senzo Ikeda.

ONE Championship keeps US$ 50,000 bonuses for every card

Starting with Heavy Hitters, ONE Championship will now allocate US$ 50,000 bonuses for every card. This incentive was previously reserved only for selected performances.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong explained how fighters can be eligible for these new bonuses:

"This year is the first year which we will give out, on every single show, several of these $50,000 bonuses. Our main criteria is performance, of course, but also gameness. Gameness is defined as 'fighting every second of the fight to finish'. Even a loser can win."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below (discussion about bonuses starts at 19:41):

Sure enough, Vandaryeva got her bonus even after losing a controversial split decision to 18-year-old Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai.

Sityodtong even blasted the judges after the event, saying that Vandaryeva "won easily".

Edited by Aziel Karthak