Saygid Izagakhmaev, Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Senzo Ikeda take home $50,000 bonuses at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters delivered and lived up to its event name. Saygid Izagakhmaev, Senzo Ikeda and Ekaterina Vadaryeva each earned a $50,000 fighter bonus for their respective performances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The debuting Saygid Izagakhmaev dominated his matchup against James Nakashima. The Russian submitted his American foe with an arm triangle in the second round of his promotional debut.

Speaking at the culmination of ONE: Heavy Hitters, Chatri Sityodtong said:

"I’m giving two $50,000 [bonuses out] tonight. The first goes to Saygid. I thought he had a good performance and gameness; phenomenal technique, the highest level and finishing instinct."

Even though Ekaterina Vandaryeva lost her Muay Thai bout in a controversial split decision, she was granted a bonus due to her performance against Supergirl.

"Second, I give it to Ekaterina. I thought she displayed, again, high-level striking, world-championship [level] striking. She is obviously a world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. She showed gameness and she showed toughness. Those are the two winners."

Another fighter who was later added to the list was Senzo Ikeda. He finished Elipitua Siregar with a series of devastating body shots in the third round.

The $50,000 bonus gives ONE Championship fighters extra motivation to finish their matches

ONE Championship recently announced a change for 2022. It will give out $50,000 bonuses on every card. At least one fighter from each of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA will be granted the prize money after every event.

Sityodtong sees the bonuses as a way to promote the true essence of martial arts in ONE Championship, which is to fight for the finish.

"Martial arts is about finishing a self-defense situation. It is about protecting and defending yourself, whether it is on the street, in the gym and in competition," said Sityodtong. "I want to make sure our athletes have that spirit. We have a 71% finish rate which is the highest in the world amongst the three major global players. Our martial artists do come and finish fights."

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Harvey Leonard