"I will hit my best" - ONE Championship's Senzo Ikeda is unfazed by last-minute Heavy Hitters card change

"Card subject to change" is a phrase that is always used in the combat sports world. ONE Championship is no exception to this, especially in the middle of a raging pandemic.

Due to health and safety protocols necessitating a shift in the ONE: Heavy Hitters card, Senzo Ikeda and Elipitua Siregar will now face each other at the year-opener event this Friday, January 14.

This is due to their respective Filipino foes Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan getting placed under protocol, alongside four other fighters. As a result, four fights have been scrapped and the card is now left with eight matches.

Despite this, Ikeda is unfazed by the sudden change. In a series of tweets by ONE Championship Japan and Ikeda himself, the 39-year-old veteran promised to stay ready for his new strawweight fight against Siregar.

"The opponent changed suddenly! It doesn't change what you do, just put yourself out [there]. I will hit my best!" wrote Ikeda.

"Even if the opponent changes, I will do my best to show the best match to the fans," he told ONE Japan in a one-minute video.

ONE Championship's Senzo Ikeda goes through quick adjustment to fight Elipitua Siregar

Carrying an MMA record of 12-6-1, Senzo Ikeda has seen his share of ups and downs in his career.

His match against Miado was supposed to be a redemption of sorts. He has lost his last two fights against Filipino Team Lakay stalwarts Lito Adiwang and Danny Kingad.

However, Ikeda must now quickly shift his focus to Siregar, an Indonesian upstart 14 years his junior.

Since starting his career under the ONE umbrella in 2018, Siregar has had a promising rise as a submission specialist. He currently has a 4-1 record, with three wins coming by way of rear-naked chokes.

Be sure to tune in to ONE: Heavy Hitters to watch this newly-created clash unfold in the Circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard