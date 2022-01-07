ONE Championship: Jeremy Miado eyes a knockout finish against Senzo Ikeda

Jeremy Miado is motivated to kick off 2022 on the right foot in ONE Championship. Miado is slated to take on Senzo Ikeda at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Filipino fighter has shared that he is looking to finish his Japanese counterpart, rather than leave it to the judges.

'The Jaguar' endured a disappointing start to his career in ONE Championship, winning just once in his first four bouts. He bounced back in style, winning three of his next four fights, including back-to-back victories over Li Tao Miao.

Miado will be looking to build on his momentum when he takes on Ikeda. The 29-year-old claims to have assessed his opponent's tendencies in the ring and has identified his advantages. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"One advantage I have is my youth. I’m younger than him [29 vs. 39]. He’s getting up there in age, and I think, cardio-wise, that’s an advantage for me. I know he can still work on it during training, but it’s hard to catch up. I know I’ll have an advantage with my boxing and my age. While I’m preparing for his pressure and grappling, we’re prepared for everything. Wherever this match goes, I know I’m prepared."

He added:

"I want a finish. I don’t want to leave it in the hands of the judges. Either a TKO or KO victory will work for me."

Jeremy Miado gets confidence boost after convincing win against Li Tao Mao in ONE Championship rematch

Jeremy Miado has fought Li Tao Mao twice. The first time the duo locked horns in 2019, the former secured a TKO victory. However, many fans and analysts believed that he got lucky with his fight-ending strikes.

Miado returned to the ONE Circle following a two-year layoff and took on Tao Mao in a rematch in 2021. He secured yet another TKO victory to silence the doubters.

Miado was delighted with his back-to-back victories over Tao Mao. 'The Jaguar', in a recent interview with ONE Championship, claimed he has gained a ton of confidence from his recent performances and is looking to capitalize on his impressive form. He said:

"I'm very glad because I was able to show to everybody that I am for real. After my first win against Miao, many people thought I just got lucky, especially with our fight being held there in China. But in this second fight, I showed them that it wasn't luck. That win really boosted my confidence. As an athlete, to win back-to-back fights shows that I am really improving after every fight. I was also able to prove to myself that I do deserve to be fighting here."

