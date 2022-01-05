ONE Championship: Jeremy Miado looks to start 2022 with a win over Senzo Ikeda

Jeremy Miado is pumped up for his first bout in ONE Championship in 2022. 'The Jaguar' hopes to make it three wins in a row when he steps inside the cage with Senzo Ikeda at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After almost a two-year absence in ONE Championship, Miado was able to silence his doubters with an impressive second-round knockout victory over Li Tao Miao in October 2021. Riding the momentum from his recent win, Miado hopes to start 2022 with a win as he aims to enter the strawweight rankings as well.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Miado previewed his upcoming bout with Ikeda, saying:

"This fight will be my first for the year, so they could expect me to continue to improve this 2022. Again, my goal is to enter that strawweight ranking and it's the one thing that I really want to accomplish this year."

Analyzing his next opponent, the 29-year-old Filipino fighter already sees his strengths by just watching Ikeda fight Lito Adiwang and Danny Kingad in ONE Championship. He added:

"He has already fought other Filipinos, so that's something that I'm really studying. I know he's a very active fighter and he's just as capable on the ground, so I have to really prepare hard for him."

Miado now holds a 10-4 professional MMA record and is 4-4 in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Ikeda has an 11-5 record and has only won once in three matches in Asia's premier MMA promotion.

Jeremy Miado gets confidence boost after convincing win against Li Tao Mao in ONE Championship rematch

Jeremy Miado has fought Li Tao Mao twice. The first time the duo locked horns in 2019, the former secured a TKO victory. However, many analysts believed that he got lucky with his fight-ending strikes.

Miado returned to the ONE Circle following a two-year layoff and took on Tao Mao in a rematch. He secured yet another TKO victory to silence the doubters.

Miado said:

"I'm very glad because I was able to show to everybody that I am for real. After my first win against Miao, many people thought I just got lucky, especially with our fight being held there in China. But in this second fight, I showed them that it wasn't luck. That win really boosted my confidence. As an athlete, to win back-to-back fights shows that I am really improving after every fight. I was also able to prove to myself that I do deserve to be fighting here."

