ONE Championship: Jeremy Miado aims to silence doubters in Miao Li Tao rematch

ONE Championship has included Jeremy Miado in their upcoming fight card on October 29. The Filipino is set to rematch Li Tao Miao at ONE: NextGen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The last time both fighters shared the cage was in November 2019. Miado won that bout by knocking out Li Tao Miao with a flying knee at the 3:01 mark of the first round.

Miado was an underdog heading into the first contest and many thought he got lucky against the Chinese fighter.

Responding to his critics, the Filipino said:

"People can say whatever they want to say, but my approach is always the same. I'm always motivated to show that I belong here in ONE and I deserve to be one of the best fighters in the strawweight division."

Miao Li Tao has competed thrice since his bout with Miado. The 29-year-old fought Ryuto Sawada twice, winning one and losing one. He then lost to Alex Silva in his most recent outing in August 2021.

Miado has not fought since beating Li Tao almost two years ago. However, he has kept track of his opponent's growing skillset. He feels Li Tao has added a few weapons to his arsenal and is excited to test himself against the Chinese.

"Miao [Li Tao] improved a lot in his game, especially in his wrestling. I can see that he's a lot more careful now in his posture and that would really give me a hard time in this rematch with him. This won't be an easy fight for me because we already know each other very well and I know that he's motivated to redeem himself from that knockout loss and get back at me," said Miado.

Miado ready to showcase new skill set at ONE: NextGen

Despite not fighting in ONE Championship since 2019, Miado has kept himself in shape. 'The Jaguar' has been busy training with Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok.

Miado promises fireworks on his ONE Championship return. A second victory against Miao Li Tao would prove that his first win over the Chinese was not a fluke.

